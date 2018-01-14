Liverpool vs Manchester City Live, Premier League: Liverpool 1-1 Manchester City at half-time

Liverpool vs Manchester City Live: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored the opener for Liverpool. (Source: Reuters) Liverpool vs Manchester City Live: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored the opener for Liverpool. (Source: Reuters)

In the summer, Liverpool continued to battle and brush away rumours of Coutinho, a star player and a vital cog in the midfield, joining Barcelona after Neymar’s exit in Spain. The Reds were able to keep him for then and for the six months. But with the winter window in process, Barcelona have swooped in and completed the deal. For Liverpool, the task now would be show that they are still an attacking force to reckon with even with the Brazilian in Catalunya. But that show must come against a team that hasn’t lost this season. Any other season and this game would have been a star attraction between two teams that have star-studded midfields. Now, it is about whether City lose or not and whether they can continue leading their way at the top of the Premier League. History suggests City have not won at Anfield since 2003 and a certain dip in the past few games makes it an even more tricky challenge.

Liverpool vs Manchester City Live Score, English Premier League:

2215 hrs IST: Half-time!

What an intense, thrilling match underway at Anfield. It took Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 15 minutes to score the opener and give Jurgen Klopp’s side a lead. But the Reds’ happiness didn’t last long as Leroy Sane scored for City to equalise the match at 1-1.

2207 hrs IST: GOAL! Manchester City equalise with a superb goal from Leroy Sane.

What a beautiful goal by Sane. He cut into the box past Gomez and Matip and then sends the ball firing in past Loris Karius.

2201 hrs IST: Liverpool are looking for another chance to double their lead. Mane sends a pass to Firmino but the Brazilian’s touch is too weak.

2145 hrs IST: GOAL! Liverpool have taken the lead! Firmino wins the ball back and sets up Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain who spots open space to shoot into bottom corner. Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City

2130 hrs IST: KICK OFF! Liverpool attacking towards the Kop in the first half. And the hosts get the game underway. City fans making plenty of early noise – as they should!

2120 hrs IST: Klopp says: “Virgil is a little bit injured, but it’s not serious. If it’s the last game of the season, maybe you take the season, but it’s not the last game of the season. With goalkeepers you have to do it a bit like this. If you think about the team about Man City with all their players and skill, there could be one weakness and that’s mentality – but it’s not. That is really good.”

Guardiola says: “Every game is exciting and the opponent is so strong. A very good team and manager. But we will try to play our game and win. Both teams are ambitious and we want to play our games.”

2100 hrs IST: LINEUPS:

Liverpool XI: Karius; Gomez, Lovren, Matip, Robertson; Can, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Liverpool Subs:Mignolet, Alexander-Arnold, Milner, Klavan, Lallana, Ings, Solanke

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Otamendi, Delph; Gundogan, Fernandinho; Sterling, De Bruyne, Sane; Aguero

Manchester City Subs: Bravo, Danilo, Mangala, Zinchenko, Diaz, Bernardo, Silva

2045 hrs IST: Hello and good evening in our live coverage of this mouth watering clash in the Premier League. No surprises as far as lineups are concerned from Manchester City. David Silva is on the bench though which should relieve Klopp. For Liverpool, there is no Coutinho but Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain stars in midfield. No Virgil Van Dijk for Liverpool who is injured

