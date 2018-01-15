Jurgen Klopp drops the F-bomb on live TV; watch video

Jurgen Klopp celebrated following Liverpool’s win over Manchester City. (Source: Reuters) Jurgen Klopp celebrated following Liverpool’s win over Manchester City. (Source: Reuters)

Jurgen Klopp let his elation following the thrilling win against Manchester City get to him and he dropped an F-Bomb during live interview with American broadcaster NBC. During the post-match interview following Liverpool’s exciting, and yet nervous, 4-3 win over Manchester City at Anfield, the German couldn’t contain the drama and said in relation to the contest, “What the F*** was that!”.

In response, the in-house team apologised on behalf of Klopp for the swear word but the Liverpool manager countered by saying he thought it was “okay” to use such language in America. Asked if he wanted to apologise, he replied, smiling, “I thought in America that was OK? In England, it’s not possible to use those words.”

To be fair to Klopp, he had reason to be elated as Liverpool ended Manchester City’s unbeaten unbeaten run domestically and crashed their hopes of bearing the new ‘Invincibles’ tag. With the defeat, Liverpool snapped City’s 30 match unbeaten run.

Klopp just gave the best 30 seconds of post match interview I’ve ever seen. Complete with f-bomb on live tv. What a man. #LFC pic.twitter.com/NaH9SLnVyS — Zecharias Mengis (@TheMengisKhan) January 14, 2018

Liverpool led 4-1 at one stage with goals from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Sala. Manchester City gave Liverpool a scare by scoring two thereafter in a matter of five minutes. First Bernardo Silva scored to make it 4-2 before Ilkay Gundogan joined the party with a goal in stoppage time. City could have snatched a dramatic equaliser in the closing stages but for Kun Aguero being offside even as his header hit the side netting – much to the relief of everyone in red.

City continue to comfortably lead the Premier League table with 62 points – ahead of Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea – by 15 points.

