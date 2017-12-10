Liverpool vs Everton, Live Premier League streaming: When and where to watch Merseyside Derby Live TV Coverage, time in IST

Mohammed Salah and Wayne Rooney are playing in the Merseyside Derby for the first time since joining Liverpool and Everton in the summer. Mohammed Salah and Wayne Rooney are playing in the Merseyside Derby for the first time since joining Liverpool and Everton in the summer.

It is that time of the year again when Liverpool and Everton play each other in the Merseyside Derby. Both are two of the most decorated clubs in England. Although Everton have largely been the in the shadow of their much more illustrious cross-town rivals, matches between the two clubs have always been feisty, nail-biting affairs. Everton have struggled this season but their gloom has been lifted off late as they come to this match on the back of three consecutive victories. Wayne Rooney has faced Liverpool a few times during his first sting in Everton and he has had some memorable matches against them while being a Manchester United player. But this is the first time that he will be playing Liverpool since his return to Everton. He had inspired Everton’s recent upturn in fortunes, scoring a hat-trick against West Ham United. The third goal was scored spectacularly from his own half.

When is the Premier League match between Liverpool and Everton?

The Manchester derby will be played on Sunday, December 10. It is the first time that the two Merseyside clubs are playing each other this season.

Where is the match between Liverpool and Everton?

The match is being played at Anfield, the home ground of Liverpool

What time does Liverpool vs Everton begin?

The derby starts at 7:45 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast of Liverpool vs Everton?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Select and its Star Sports Select HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of Liverpool vs Everton?

The match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary, updates and scores in general follow IndianExpress.com

