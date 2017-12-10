Liverpool vs Everton, Live Premier League score: Liverpool eye third spot with Merseyside derby win

Liverpool vs Everton, Live Premier League score: Liverpool will be wary of a resurgent Everton. Liverpool vs Everton, Live Premier League score: Liverpool will be wary of a resurgent Everton.

Anfield hosts Liverpool’s match against cross-town rivals Everton. It is the first Merseyside derby of the season and also the first time since his summer move that Wayne Rooney faces Liverpool in an Everton jersey. Everton’s gloom has been lifted of late and they come into this match on the back of three victories on the bounce in all competitions. Liverpool, on the other hand, have defined the term ‘free-scoring.’ Catch live score and updates of the Premier League match between Liverpool and Everton here. Liverpool vs Everton, Live score and updates:

1848 hrs IST: Teams

Liverpool: Simon Mignolet, Joe Gomez, Ragnar Klavan, Andrew Robertson, Dejan Lovren, James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mohammed Salah, Dominic Solanke

Subs: Laurius Karius, Gini Wijnaldum, Roberto Firmino, Coutinho, Emre Can, Danny Ings, Trent Alexander-Arnold

Everton: Jordan Pickford, Jonjoe Kenny, Cuco Martina, Mason Holgate, Ashley Williams, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Tom Davies, Wayne Rooney (C), Gylfi Sigurdsson, Oumar Niasse

Subs: Joel Robles, Morgan Schneiderlin, Michale Keane, Phil Jagielka, Aaron Lennon, Nikola Vasioc, Ademola Lookman

1845 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the not so ‘Friendly’ derby, Liverpool vs Everton. Everton come into this match on the back of three back-to-back wins while Liverpool have scored 12 goals in their last two matches against Brighton and Spartak Moscow. The Toffees’ run started with a win against West Ham United that was inspired by Wayne Rooney’s hat-trick with the third goal being walloped in from his own half. While they have had troubles in all departments this season, Liverpool’s chief source of despair has been a soft backline.

Everton have not won at Anfield since 1999. Add to that the tension between Sam Allardyce and Jurgen Klopp (“He’s a soft German,” said Allardyce after his Crystal Palace side beat Liverpool in 2015, “With Sam, I have a kind of history,” Klopp admits later) and the fact that Everton really don’t have anything to lose in this match while Liverpool have a gap to open over Tottenham and a potential third spot to jump to; ladies and gentlemen, we have a proper match here.

