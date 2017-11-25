Liverpool vs Chelsea live streaming: When and where to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea, live TV coverage, online streaming

Liverpool vs Chelsea: Liverpool host Chelsea at Anfield on Saturday. (Source: Reuters) Liverpool vs Chelsea: Liverpool host Chelsea at Anfield on Saturday. (Source: Reuters)

Liverpool host Chelsea at Anfield on Saturday in hope of a win that will take Jurgen Klopp’s side level on points with the reigning champions in the league. Liverpool would be extremely eager to continue their winning run in the league having thrown away a 3-0 lead in midweek to draw 3-3 at Sevilla in the Champions League. Despite that, Liverpool would be expected to be confident of doing well having won four of their last five matches. Antonio Conte’s side, who eased to a 4-0 win over Qarabag as they secured their sixth win in their last seven matches, are nine points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City. Mohamed Salah’s form will be a worry for his former club Chelsea. Here is all you need to know about the Premier League clash between Liverpool and Chelsea: (English Premier League Home | Fixtures | Standings/Table)

When is Liverpool vs Chelsea in the English Premier League?

Liverpool vs Chelsea will be played on Saturday, November 25, 2017.

What time is the kickoff in Liverpool vs Chelsea in the English Premier League?

The kickoff for Liverpool vs Chelsea in the Premier League is at 11 PM IST.

Where is Liverpool vs Chelsea in the Premier League?

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Chelsea will be played at the Anfield, Liverpool.

Which channel will air the Premier League match between Liverpool and Chelsea?

Liverpool vs Chelsea in the Premier League will be broadcast on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.

How do I live stream the Premier League match between Liverpool vs Chelsea online?

The match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary, updates, social reactions and more, you can follow the live blog that will be run right here on IndianExpress.com.

