Chelsea, Liverpool settle for 1-1 draw: As it happened

Chelsea travel to Merseyside to play Liverpool at Anfield. Both sides have a chance of making significant gains with victories in this match. For Chelsea, it is a chance for them to keep up with Manchester United and open a gap between them and Tottenham Hotspur. A win for Liverpool would help them pip Spurs and move level with Chelsea on points. If Liverpool end up scoring more than six goals in this match without allowing Chelsea to score even once, they can even jump to third spot. An unlikely scenario but a scenario nonetheless. Catch live score and updates of the Premier League match between Liverpool and Chelsea here.

Liverpool: Mignolet, Gomez, Matip, Klavan, Moreno, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Milner, Salah, Sturridge, Coutinho.

Subs: Karius, Wijnaldum, Firmino, Mane, Lallana, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold.

Chelsea: Courtois, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Cahill, Zappacosta, Drinkwater, Kante, Bakayoko, Alonso, Hazard, Morata.

Subs: Caballero, Rudiger, Fabregas, Pedro, Moses, Willian, Luiz.

