Liverpool to appeal length of Sadio Mane’s three-match ban: Reports

Liverpool will not appeal the 25-year-old's dismissal but believe a three-match ban is too harsh for the incident. If successful, the ban could be reduced by one or two games.

By: Reuters | Published:September 12, 2017 3:57 pm
Liverpool, Liverpool vs Manchester City, English Premier League, Sadio Mane Sadio Mane’s incurred a direct red card for a high challenge on City goalkeeper Ederson in the 37th minute. (Source: AP)
Liverpool will appeal the length of Sadio Mane’s three-match ban after he was sent off during last Saturday’s 5-0 defeat by Manchester City, according to multiple British media reports.

The Senegal forward incurred a direct red card for a high challenge on City goalkeeper Ederson in the 37th minute and is set to miss Saturday’s league game against Burnley and two upcoming games at Leicester City, one in the league and one in the League Cup.

Liverpool will not appeal the 25-year-old’s dismissal but believe a three-match ban is too harsh for the incident. If successful, the ban could be reduced by one or two games.

The English Football Association (FA) have been informed of the Merseyside club’s appeal and an independent regulatory commission will hear the case later on Tuesday, provided they receive all the evidence in advance, according to The Times.

