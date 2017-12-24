Top News

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson out of Swansea City clash with injury

Henderson was replaced by James Milner in the early stages of Friday's 3-3 draw with Arsenal.

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson on the floor after sustaining an injury. (Source: Reuters)
Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson will miss Tuesday’s Premier League game against Swansea City due to a hamstring injury, manager Jurgen Klopp has said. (English Premier League Home | Fixtures | Standings/Table)

Henderson, 27, was replaced by James Milner in the early stages of Friday’s 3-3 draw with Arsenal and Klopp is concerned that the England international could be ruled out for a chunk of Liverpool’s busy festive season schedule.

“The problem is that Hendo will not feature for sure, he is out,” Klopp told the club’s website.

