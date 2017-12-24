Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson out of Swansea City clash with injury

Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson on the floor after sustaining an injury. (Source: Reuters) Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson on the floor after sustaining an injury. (Source: Reuters)

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson will miss Tuesday’s Premier League game against Swansea City due to a hamstring injury, manager Jurgen Klopp has said. (English Premier League Home | Fixtures | Standings/Table)

Henderson, 27, was replaced by James Milner in the early stages of Friday’s 3-3 draw with Arsenal and Klopp is concerned that the England international could be ruled out for a chunk of Liverpool’s busy festive season schedule.

“The problem is that Hendo will not feature for sure, he is out,” Klopp told the club’s website.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App