  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News

Liverpool canter to 2-0 victory at Southampton

Liverpool closed to within two points of second-placed Manchester United with a comfortable 2-0 victory at relegation-haunted Southampton on Sunday.

By: Reuters | Published: February 12, 2018 12:13 am
Liverpool, Liverpool vs Manchester united, Manchester United, Premier League, sports news, football, Indian Express Liverpool have 54 points. (Source: Reuters)
Top News

Liverpool closed to within two points of second-placed Manchester United with a comfortable 2-0 victory at relegation-haunted Southampton on Sunday.

Roberto Firmino fired Liverpool ahead after seven minutes after being set up by Mohamed Salah and Salah struck shortly before halftime as the visitors eased to the three points.

Liverpool, who featured three former Southampton players in their starting lineup and also brought on former Saints Adam Lallana and Dejan Lovren late on, could have added more in the second half as the hosts offered precious little.

Liverpool have 54 points to United’s 56 with Tottenham Hotspur on 52 and champions Chelsea, who play bottom club West Bromwich Albion on Monday, on 50 as the battle for Champions League spots hots up.

Southampton are third from bottom, a point behind 17th-placed Huddersfield Town who won earlier on Sunday.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read

Best of Express

South Africa pulled through, they deserved to win and we did not 
indian super league 2017 schedule

indian super league 2017 points table