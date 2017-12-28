Best of 2017

Liverpool agree world record deal to sign Virgil van Dijk from Southampton

Liverpool have agreed to sign Netherlands international Virgil van Dijk from Southampton for a reported world record fee of around 75 million pounds.

By: Reuters | Published: December 28, 2017 8:46 am
Virgil van Dijk was expected to join the Merseyside club at the start of the season. (Source: Reuters)
Top News

Liverpool have agreed to sign Netherlands international Virgil van Dijk from Southampton for a reported world record fee for a defender, both Premier League clubs said on Wednesday.

“The Reds have agreed a deal with the south coast club, and the player himself, that will see the 26-year-old defender move to Anfield when the transfer window re-opens on January 1, 2018,” Liverpool said in a statement.

“The Netherlands international will be assigned squad number four, upon his arrival at Liverpool.” Southampton confirmed they “agreed new world-record transfer fee” for a defender for Van Dijk, with British media reporting the figure to be around 75 million pounds ($100.44 million).

Van Dijk was expected to join the Merseyside club at the start of the season after he had handed in a transfer request to Southampton.

But the move fell through when Liverpool were forced to make a public apology after being accused of making an illegal approach for the player.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read

Best of Express

Virat Kohli close but Joe Root, Kane Williamson are nowhere near Steve Smith 
indian super league 2017 schedule

indian super league 2017 points table