Liverpool agree world record deal to sign Virgil van Dijk from Southampton

Liverpool have agreed to sign Netherlands international Virgil van Dijk from Southampton for a reported world record fee for a defender, both Premier League clubs said on Wednesday.

“The Reds have agreed a deal with the south coast club, and the player himself, that will see the 26-year-old defender move to Anfield when the transfer window re-opens on January 1, 2018,” Liverpool said in a statement.

“The Netherlands international will be assigned squad number four, upon his arrival at Liverpool.” Southampton confirmed they “agreed new world-record transfer fee” for a defender for Van Dijk, with British media reporting the figure to be around 75 million pounds ($100.44 million).

Van Dijk was expected to join the Merseyside club at the start of the season after he had handed in a transfer request to Southampton.

But the move fell through when Liverpool were forced to make a public apology after being accused of making an illegal approach for the player.

