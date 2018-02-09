Leicester City’s Riyad Mahrez returns to training, ending transfer standoff

Claude Puel indicated Riyad Mahrez would not be available to face City. (Source: AP) Claude Puel indicated Riyad Mahrez would not be available to face City. (Source: AP)

Riyad Mahrez ended a 10-day standoff with Leicester City on Friday by training with his team mates ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match at Manchester City.

The Algerian was seen by reporters taking part in a full training session less than 24 hours after manager Claude Puel appealed to him to “get his head right” and return.

“Mahrez is currently taking a full part in #lcfc training,” Sky reporter Rob Dorsett posted on Twitter. “I have seen him laughing and smiling amongst his team mates.”

On Thursday, Puel indicated Mahrez would not be available to face City, but British media reported that the winger was now keen to play against the club who tried to buy him on transfer deadline day.

Until Friday, Mahrez had not trained with the team since Leicester rejected a bid from the Premier League leaders. Mahrez also missed two games, with friends of the player indicating he has been “depressed” since the deal failed to go through.

Leicester City defender Harry Maguire denied suggestions that Mahrez’s team mates were unhappy with his behaviour.

“The boys will welcome Riyad back and he’s no doubt one of our best players,” said Maguire after last week’s draw with Swansea City in the league. “It’s for him, his agent and the club to deal with.”

It was unclear if he was granted permission to be away from the club.

