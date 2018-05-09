Leicester City eager to spoil Arsene Wenger’s farewell, says Wes Morgan

Arsene Wenger will leave his role at Arsenal at the end of the season. (Source: AP) Arsene Wenger will leave his role at Arsenal at the end of the season. (Source: AP)

Wes Morgan knows that Arsenal are keen to give Arsene Wenger a good send-off in his final two Premier League games in charge but the Leicester City captain says his side are planning to spoil the party on Wednesday.

Wenger will leave his role at Arsenal at the end of the season after almost 22 years at the club, with the 68-year-old overseeing his final home league game in last weekend’s 5-0 thrashing of Burnley.

The Frenchman’s long reign will conclude after his last two matches against Leicester and Huddersfield Town.

“Obviously, we know Wenger is leaving and they want to give him a good send-off by picking up wins in their last couple of games, so we want to try and spoil the party,” Morgan told Leicester’s website http://www.lcfc.com.

“They had a good result in the last game and we know that when Arsenal are on form then they can be pretty devastating.

“We have to be wary of their strengths but at the same time, we have to be confident in our own ability and exploit their weaknesses.”

Leicester, who are ninth, have lost four and drawn one of their last five league matches.

“We’re here to win games and we’re here to perform,” defender Morgan added. “In recent weeks, that’s not been the case…

“It’s something we need to work hard on and put right… finish the season strong and hopefully we can take some momentum into next season.”

Leicester travel to Tottenham Hotspur in their final match of the campaign on Sunday.

