Jose Mourinho storms out of interview over no handshake question; watch video

Jose Mourinho said, "I want to be polite with you and I prefer not to answer because your question if really a… a bad question. It is really a bad question, because it looks like it's my fault, my problem."

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: September 10, 2017 7:35 pm
jose mourinho, manchester united, stoke city, mark hughes, football, english premier league, premier league, football, sports news, indian express Jose Mourinho refused to shake Mark Hughes’ hands. (Source: Reuters)
Stoke City on Saturday denied Manchester United a win, thus breaking their winning streak in the Premier League season so far and that didn’t seem to go down too well with Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho, who refused to even shake hands with Stoke manager Mark Hughes.

After drawing with the tenth placed team, a furious Mourinho walked away without even shaking the hands of Hughes, who had reportedly told the United boss during the match to ‘f**k off’ when Mourinho had entered his technical area during a foul.

More so, Mourinho even walked off a BBC interview after being asked a question on the handshake. He said, “I want to be polite with you and I prefer not to answer because your question if really a… a bad question. It is really a bad question, because it looks like it’s my fault, my problem. And your question is not correct, I’m sorry.”

Hughes told BBC that he usually gets involved in handshake issues. “It [the handshake] didn’t happen,” Hughes said. “I seem to get involved in hand-shake issues! I’m not sure why he didn’t want to shake my hand, I didn’t think there were any issues. There was a time he came into my technical box and I told him to get out but that was it. Maybe that was what upset him.”

