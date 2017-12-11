Jose Mourinho, Romelu Lukaku involved in post-match fracas over Manchester City’s ‘noisy’ celebrations

Jose Mourinho and Romelu Lukaku are believed to be at the centre of the fracas near the City dressing room. (Source: Reuters) Jose Mourinho and Romelu Lukaku are believed to be at the centre of the fracas near the City dressing room. (Source: Reuters)

Police officers and stewards had to step in to intervene and maintain peace after a fracas involving players and coaching staff of the Manchester United and City at Old Trafford following the derby on Sunday. Per a report in The Guardian, As many as 20 players and staff members were involved in the fight in which bottles and punches were thrown with Mikel Arteta, one of City manager Pep Guardiola’s assistants, emerged with blood streaming down his face. City came out of the Manchester derby with three points in a 2-1 win.

Former Arsenal player Arteta’s eyebrow was split open during the melee in a narrow corridor outside City’s dressing room. There were unconfirmed reports of another City staff member needing medical attention. The melee is believed to have started after Mourinho told the celebrating City players to keep the volume down on the music.

Mourinho and City’s goalkeeper Ederson got into a row in Portuguese with the United manager reportedly accusing the Brazilian of time wasting. Ederson stood just inside the dressing-room door when it began. Mourinho is reported to have reverted to English later and screamed, “you fucking show respect. Who are you?”

Romelu Lukaku, involved in both City goals, was said to be prominently involved in the mess which was described as a pub fight. Some even claimed it was worse than the infamous “Battle of the Buffet” in 2004 when Arsenal and Manchester United players got into a food fight with, then United manager, Sir Alex Ferguson getting hit by flying pizza slices.

In further unconfirmed reports, Mourinho was struck by a plastic bottle and squirted with milk. However, those reports seem unsubstantial given he went on to do TV interviews after without any need to dry off. He didn’t make any reference to the scenes during all his media work.

After calm was restored, Mourinho marched into referee Michael Oliver’s room to air his complaints over Ander Herera’s plea for a penalty after going down from a challenge by Nicolas Otamendi. The United player, however, was booked for going down.

United’s players are believed to be irked by the noise from the away dressing room which they felt was provocatively loud and, with the door being continually opened, Mourinho appeared to have asked for more respect for the losing side.

