Jose Mourinho offers Michael Carrick a place in Manchester United coaching staff after retirement

Michael Carrick has been out due to irregular heartbeat. (Source: Reuters) Michael Carrick has been out due to irregular heartbeat. (Source: Reuters)

A day after Michael Carrick, who has been unavailable since September, revealed that he has been out due to irregular heart rhythm, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said that the captain can join the Old Trafford side’s coaching staff after he retires.

Carrick revealed in a statement that he underwent a series of tests followed by a procedure called cardiac ablation after he felt ‘strange’ during the second half of a League Cup match against Burton, Carrick’s only appearance this season.

Mourinho said that everyone at the club wants to see him join the coaching staff. “Michael as a person is more important than Michael as a player, so we gave him the time to relax, to recover and to feel confident,” said Mourinho. “To make the decision he wants to play, he wants to stop [and take a break]. He knows that my coaching staff has a chair for him if he wants, when he wants. The chair is there in the office for him. I want that, the board wants that, the owners want that, so Michael is in a comfortable situation if his future will be with us.”

“But he wants to be a player until the end of the season and now he feels confident to be back training. (He is) one more option for us. We need players and if Michael wants, I am happy with that,” added Mourinho.

Here is a statement in relation to my recent fitness. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/RN3TOE9VT4 — Michael Carrick (@carras16) 24 November 2017

Reassuring his fans, Carrick released a statement on his latest health update and said, “I just want to clear up my situation as I’ve had quite a few people asking if I’m OK and why I haven’t been fit over the last couple of months. After feeling strange during the second half of the Burton game in September, I underwent a series of tests. It turned out to be due to an irregular heart rhythm which has been fully investigated and I had a procedure called a cardiac ablation.”

“I had to build up training steadily whilst being monitored closely but I feel fine now. I would like to reassure everyone that I’m healthy and back training hard with the team. I’m building up my fitness and aiming to be back in contention for selection soon,” he added.

Carrick joined the Old Trafford side from Tottenham in 2006 and has won five Premier League titles, Champions League, Europa League and Club World Cup with the club.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd