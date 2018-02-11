Jose Mourinho believes he deserves the best-behaved manager award on the touchline

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho believes that he should win the award for the best-behaved manager. (Source: AP) Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho believes that he should win the award for the best-behaved manager. (Source: AP)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho believes that he should win the award for the best-behaved manager on the touchline even though the Portuguese manager has been sent to the stands on several occassions in the past.

Mourinho has had a long history of clashes with the referees including the fourth official but the 55-year old believes that he is now a changed man. “I’m fully committed to win the award this season of the best-behaved manager on the touchline,” Mourinho said. “I’m serious – I prepare myself, I’m really happy. I’m not free of losing my temper, my control, in one match. I’m not perfect. There are so many awards – performance of the week, manager of the month and this and that – they should give one to the guy that behaves best on the touchline and it should be the fourth official to vote. I’m pretty sure that I would win.”

In September, Mourinho was sent to the stands during the Red Devils match against Southampton when he was trying to encroach on the pitch in the final few seconds fo the game in order to get his players back in position. “I didn’t create one problem to one fourth official on a touchline, apart from my red card at Southampton when I put a foot on the pitch,” he added.

Agreeing that he is not perfect, Mourinho said, “I’m not going from the Bad One to the Perfect One, no way, but I try, I make an effort and I’m happy with the way things are going.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd