Jonny Evans wants West Bromwich Albion to use Tottenham Hotspur draw as platform to improve

West Bromwich Albion sit above the relegation zone with 11 points after two wins, five draws and six defeats. (Source: Reuters) West Bromwich Albion sit above the relegation zone with 11 points after two wins, five draws and six defeats. (Source: Reuters)

West Bromwich Albion defender Jonny Evans believes Saturday’s 1-1 Premier League draw with Tottenham Hotspur can act as the perfect platform for the club to improve their league position with back-to-back home games coming up.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane scored his 40th goal of the year to salvage a point for the London side after Salomon Rondon handed West Brom a fourth-minute lead at Wembley.

(English Premier League Home | Fixtures | Standings/Table)

The Baggies sit above the relegation zone with 11 points after two wins, five draws and six defeats and Evans said there were positives at the end of a week in which Tony Pulis was sacked and former manager Gary Megson was named interim boss.

The Baggies host 13th-placed Newcastle United on Tuesday before facing basement side Crystal Palace on Saturday. “It’s a big week and there’s a quick turnaround now ahead of the Newcastle game on Tuesday, but I think that will suit us,” the West Brom skipper said.

“The players will take confidence… going into these two home games. Newcastle suffered their fourth successive league defeat when they were thrashed 3-0 by Watford on Saturday while Crystal Palace are rooted to the bottom of the table despite a spirited 2-1 win over Stoke City.

Evans suggested that West Brom had to make the most of the next two games after ending a poor run of four straight league defeats that ultimately led to Pulis losing his job.

“The players will look forward to them and hopefully we will be able to get two positive results.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App