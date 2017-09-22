John Terry wishes Diego Costa luck for Atletico Madrid stint, says he ‘gave everything for Chelsea’

Diego Costa’s stay with Chelsea was under John Terry’s leadership. (Source: Reuters) Diego Costa’s stay with Chelsea was under John Terry’s leadership. (Source: Reuters)

Chelsea, defending Premier League champions, on Thursday confirmed Diego Costa’s return to Atletico Madrid. After the news of striker’s move to Atletico for €65 million was confirmed, wishes poured in and leading them was John Terry. (English Premier League Home | Fixtures | Standings/Table)

Taking to Instagram, the former Chelsea skipper Terry wrote: “Good Luck @diego.costa in your next journey my friend. An unbelievable player and one of the nicest and funniest guys I have met in football, playing against him in training and games was an absolute nightmare, one of the best and underrated players I have played with and against. He gave everything for our club every time he wore a Chelsea shirt and was a born winner.”

“Going to miss you mate. Good luck to you and your family,” he concluded.

Despite the move being confirmed by both the clubs, Costa will be unable to play for Atletico until January due to their transfer ban but can commence training with them. The 28-year footballer recently said he thought it was “disrespectful” that coach Antonio Conte had texted him that he would not be part of the club’s plans this season.

Costa, who scored 20 goals for Chelsea last season and was their top scorer in their title victory, was involved in a heated bust-up on the training ground. Ever since joining Chelsea in 2014, Costa scored 52 goals.

