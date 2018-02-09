  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News

Jese Rodriguez back in Stoke City squad for Brighton clash

Jese Rodriguez struck against Arsenal on debut but has not added to his nine league appearances since the 3-0 defeat by Liverpool in November.

By: Reuters | Published: February 9, 2018 12:39 pm
Mark Hughes, Stoke City, Jese Rodriguez, Real Madrid Jese Rodriguez came to Stoke City on loan from PSG. (Source: AP)
Related News

Stoke City forward Jese Rodriguez will return to the squad for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Brighton and Hove Albion after missing the last 10 weeks to deal with his infant son’s health problems in Spain, manager Paul Lambert said. Jese, 24, arrived in the close season on loan from French side Paris St Germain and struck against Arsenal on debut but has not added to his nine league appearances since the 3-0 defeat by Liverpool in November.

“Jese is back with us and has been training and will be part of the squad at the weekend,” Lambert said. “His fitness levels have obviously been down but he played in the under-23 game on Monday evening and did very well.”

Relegation-threatened Stoke are 18th in the table with 24 points and have lost four of their last six league games while Brighton are 13th.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read

Best of Express

Talent is there, it’s about managing themselves, how to deal with pressure and expectations that will come as U-19 champions 
indian super league 2017 schedule

indian super league 2017 points table