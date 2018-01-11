Jack Wilshere suffered ankle injury in Chelsea draw, says Arsene Wenger

Jack Wilshere sustained an injury against Chelsea. (Reuters Photo) Jack Wilshere sustained an injury against Chelsea. (Reuters Photo)

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere sustained an ankle injury during Wednesday’s goalless draw with Chelsea in the first leg of the League Cup semi-final and is doubtful for Sunday’s Premier League trip to Bournemouth, manager Arsene Wenger said.

The England international appeared to have finally overcome an extended period of injury frustration by starting Arsenal’s last six league games and captaining the side at Stamford Bridge but he was substituted in the second half.

Wenger rued his side’s injury woes in midfield as Wilshere joined playmakers Aaron Ramsey (hamstring) and Mesut Ozil (knee) along with long-term absentee Santi Cazorla on the sidelines.

“I don’t know if he’ll be available on Sunday but it’s definitely an ankle sprain,” Wenger told reporters after the match.

“At the moment we have five big injuries and we’re hoping to get some back. The earliest to come back is Ramsey and that is quite welcome because it’s an area we’re a bit short.

“If we didn’t lose Jack tonight then we would have had Ramsey back and then maybe Ozil on Sunday, but we could look a bit short.”

German international Ozil, who is out of contract at the end of the season, has missed Arsenal’s two cup games in January amid increasing speculation about his future at the Emirates.

Ramsey last played in Arsenal’s league draw with Southampton on December 10.

Arsenal, who are sixth in the table, travel to Bournemouth and host Crystal Palace in the league before the second leg of the League Cup semi-final on January 24.

