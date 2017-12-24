Top News

Jack Wilshere looking to seal regular first-team spot at Arsenal

Jack Wilshere is targeting a regular spot in the starting line-up following his solid performance in 3-3 draw with Liverpool.

By: Reuters | Published: December 24, 2017 6:24 pm
Wilshere marked his third consecutive league start against Liverpool after five previous appearances as a substitute. (Source: Reuters)
Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is targeting a regular spot in the starting line-up for Premier League games following his solid performance in Friday’s 3-3 draw with Liverpool, the England international has said. The 25-year-old, who started all but one of Arsenal’s Europa League fixtures so far, marked his third consecutive league start of the season against the Merseyside club after five previous appearances as a substitute.

“I feel good and I have said for ages that I want to be playing in the Premier League,” Wilshere told British media. “I’ve played a lot of games in the Europa League and built my fitness up. “I was patient and we’ve now got a few injuries and I’ve managed to get a few games in but I am happy and I want to stay in the team now.

“It’s a busy schedule over Christmas. There are a lot of games where we are going to need all of the squad so I am happy.” The draw at the Emirates left Arsenal in sixth position, behind Tottenham Hotspur on goal difference, ahead of Thursday’s trip to 16th-placed Crystal Palace.

