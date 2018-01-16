Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s exclusion from Manchester United squad increases doubts over future

Henrikh Mkhitaryan was left out of Manchester United squad against Stoke City on Monday. (AP file) Henrikh Mkhitaryan was left out of Manchester United squad against Stoke City on Monday. (AP file)

For Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, things have not gone as planned. The Armenian started the season on a high, getting five assists in four consecutive games, and establishing himself as the first choice for the coveted No. 10 position after Wayne Rooney’s departure to Everton. But a recent drop in form brought the 28-year old much criticism from United fans and being dropped from the team.

Now with the January transfer window in full swing, there are rumours that the former Borussia Dortmund man is being considered as part of a swap deal with Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez, who is reported to be heading towards Old Trafford. Adding fuel to the fire, on Monday, as United hosted Stoke City, the midfielder was dropped from the squad.

Speaking to reporters on his exclusion prior to the match, United manager Jose Mourinho said there is a “possibility” that Mkhitaryan might be on the move away from Old Trafford.

“He [Mkhitaryan] is a player that I like, of high quality. Is he going to be involved in one deal in leaving us? It’s possible. But it’s also possible that he stays. I’m just trying to protect him and the team, so let’s make sure he stays with us or that he leaves us. The market is open.”

He added that there are doubts regarding his future at the club. “I don’t think it’s easy for a player to play when there are doubts about his future. It’s added pressure that a player doesn’t need, so I think it’s the best for him and for us, while the doubt is in the air, to protect him,” he said.

Describing Mkhitaryan as one of the “most important players”, Mourinho admitted that his form has seen a dip in recent outings. “This season he started very well but has come a little bit down. Last season he did amazing things for us and helped us to win the Europa League, being one of the most important players, so let’s see what is going to happen,” he said.

In 15 appearances for the club, Mkhitaryan has scored just 2 goals and provided 5 assists for the club in all competitions. Earlier in the week, Arsenal left out Sanchez as they travelled to Bournemouth and suffered a 2-1 defeat, further raising speculations over the possible transfer.

Manchester United defeated Stoke City 3-0 with goals from Antonio Valencia, Anthony Martial and Romelu Lukaku.

