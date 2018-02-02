Harry Kane wants Tottenham to replicate Manchester United form against Liverpool

Tottenham defeated Manchester United 2-0 on Wednesday. (Source: Reuters) Tottenham defeated Manchester United 2-0 on Wednesday. (Source: Reuters)

Tottenham Hotspur must replicate the form they displayed to outclass Manchester United in midweek if they are to get past an in-form Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday, striker Harry Kane said. Tottenham produced a dominant display to beat United 2-0 at Wembley on Wednesday, scoring through midfielder Christian Eriksen on 11 seconds before United defender Phil Jones turned Kieran Trippier’s cross into his own net on the hour mark.

“We have got to put in the same performance as we did against United,” Tottenham’s top scorer Kane said.

“Liverpool are a strong team, especially at home when they are on the attack. They have some fast players and last season we didn’t cope with that very well. “We were poor throughout the whole team, but we can take confidence from the United game. This is the kind of performance we need to produce against the big teams both at home and away.”

Tottenham beat Juergen Klopp’s side 4-1 when the two teams met earlier this season but third-placed Liverpool are a tougher prospect at home, where they are unbeaten in 14 league matches. “We played well against Liverpool at Wembley so we have to go to Anfield full of confidence,” Kane added.

Midfielder Lucas Moura, Tottenham’s new signing from French club Paris St Germain, watched on as the London club beat United and Kane said he was looking forward to seeing what the Brazilian brings to the table. “Hopefully he can fit right in and when he gets an opportunity, he takes it,” Kane said.

“There is no rush and it will keep everyone on their toes. He’s done some amazing stuff for PSG so we are excited to see what can happen.”

