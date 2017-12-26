Harry Kane surpasses Lionel Messi for most goals in 2017

Harry Kane scored his sixth Premier League hat-trick of the season. (Source: Reuters) Harry Kane scored his sixth Premier League hat-trick of the season. (Source: Reuters)

Harry Kane’s first goal against Southampton was his 37th of 2017 in the Premier League. It is the highest number of goals scored by a player in a calendar in English football’s top flight, a record previously held by England great Alan Shearer.

It was also his 55th goal in 2017, thus surpassing Lionel Messi for most goals in 2017. Kane has scored 18 goals so far this season and, alongwith Liverpool’s Mohammed Salah, is touted to at least equal the record for most goals in a Premier League goals in a season, one that is held jointly by Shearer, Luis Suarez and Cristiano Ronaldo.

You’ve had a magnificent 2017 @HKane. You deserve to hold the record of most @premierleague goals in a calendar year. Well done and keep up the good work. 👏🏻🙋🏼‍♂️ — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) 26 December 2017

Kane ended up scoring a hat-trick as Tottenham ran the Southampton defence ragged. It was his sixth hat-trick of the season, and he is the only player so far to have scored more than one treble in the league. Kane has been in destructive form this season and has proven vital to Tottenham’s upturn in fortunes in recent times. Spurs, though, have slipped away in the title race after their recent poor run of form.

