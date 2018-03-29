Presents Latest News

Harry Kane could return from injury to play for Tottenham against Chelsea

Harry Kane has made a quicker-than-expected recovery from a right ankle injury and could play in the crucial Premier League derby against London rival Chelsea on Sunday.

Updated: March 29, 2018 7:41 pm
Harry Kane, Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur, Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace, Premier League, Premier League news, Premier League updates, sports news, football, Indian Express Harry Kane is recovering from his injury. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has made a quicker-than-expected recovery from a right ankle injury and could play in the crucial Premier League derby against London rival Chelsea on Sunday. Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says “I cannot say no, but I cannot say yes” about Kane’s availability for the match at Stamford Bridge.

Kane damaged lateral ligaments in his ankle during a league match against Bournemouth on March 11, and Tottenham said the striker would not be back in training until April. Pochettino says “we are so happy because after Bournemouth, everyone believed that maybe it would be a long period out.”

Tottenham is fourth in the Premier League, five points clear of fifth-place Chelsea with eight games left in the race for the four Champions League qualification spots.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Share your thoughts
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read

Best of Express

To all of my teammates, to fans of cricket all over the world and to all Australians who are disappointed and angry. I’m sorry 