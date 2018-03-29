Harry Kane could return from injury to play for Tottenham against Chelsea

Harry Kane is recovering from his injury. (Source: Reuters) Harry Kane is recovering from his injury. (Source: Reuters)

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has made a quicker-than-expected recovery from a right ankle injury and could play in the crucial Premier League derby against London rival Chelsea on Sunday. Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says “I cannot say no, but I cannot say yes” about Kane’s availability for the match at Stamford Bridge.

Kane damaged lateral ligaments in his ankle during a league match against Bournemouth on March 11, and Tottenham said the striker would not be back in training until April. Pochettino says “we are so happy because after Bournemouth, everyone believed that maybe it would be a long period out.”

Tottenham is fourth in the Premier League, five points clear of fifth-place Chelsea with eight games left in the race for the four Champions League qualification spots.

