Greater Manchester Police launch investigation on alleged ‘hate crime’ against Raheem Sterling

Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling has been reportedly a victim of racial abuse and attack. (Source: AP) Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling has been reportedly a victim of racial abuse and attack. (Source: AP)

Two days after reports emerged that Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling was racially abused and attacked, the case has been handed over to Greater Manchester Police who are investigating what they believe is a ‘hate crime.’

The incident reportedly occurred on Saturday, when the England forward arrived at the Manchester City training ground and was allegedly kicked by an unidentified man who was waiting at the players’ entrance.

According to Telegraph Sport, the man was hurling abuses at the Sterling, who got out of his car to ask what the problem was. Sterling was then kicked repeatedly in the leg in what is believed to be a hate crime.

Greater Manchester Police said on Monday that they had been ‘made aware that a 23-year-old man had been subject to a racially aggravated assault on Clayton Lane.’ The Police were quoted by Dailymail as saying, “On Sunday 17 December 2017, police were made aware that a 23-year-old man had been subject to a racially aggravated assault on Clayton Lane on Saturday 16 December. While an official report has not yet been made, enquiries will be carried out and officers are treating it as a hate crime.”

Meanwhile, the club has not commented on the allegation. Sterling, has continued to perform to in the EPL and enjoyed a fruitful outing when he went on to score a brace in City’s 4-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur to help move Pep Guardiola’s side 14 points clear at the top of the table.

