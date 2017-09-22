Only in Express

Gareth Barry wants positive result for West Bromwich Albion at Arsenal

Gareth Barry has played in four out of West Bromwich Albion's five league games this season after signing for the West Midlands club in the close season.

Gareth Barry equaled retired Manchester United player Ryan Giggs' record in last week's 0-0 draw with West Ham United. (Source: Reuters)
Gareth Barry will not be happy with anything other than a positive result at Arsenal in what could be a Premier League record 633rd appearance for the West Bromwich Albion midfielder.

The 36-year-old Barry, who equaled retired Manchester United player Ryan Giggs’ record in last week’s 0-0 draw with West Ham United, has also had top-flight spells at Aston Villa, Manchester City and Everton.

He has played in four out of West Brom’s five league games this season after signing for the West Midlands club in the close season and is set for the milestone during the visit to the Emirates Stadium on Monday.

“The number I’ll achieve is an individual one. Football is a team game. My family will be at the game but there won’t be a smile on my face after anything other than a positive result,” Barry told the club’s website (www.wba.co.uk).

“As crazy as it sounds after all these years, my focus will be on winning the game. When you make your debut as a young kid you’re never setting yourself a target like this. Even when you play 500 games you think you’re coming to the end of your career and you’re not expecting to play many more games.

“It’s certainly something that when I do end up finishing I’ll sit back and be really proud of. I’ll try and take in what’s happened in between a little bit more.”

Arsenal, who are 12th in the Premier League with seven points from five games, have not lost to West Brom in the league since 2010.

