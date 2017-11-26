Everton boss David Unsworth challenges Sandro Ramirez to score

David Unsworth has urged his team to maintain clean sheets, collect points and climb up the table over the next week. (Source: Reuters) David Unsworth has urged his team to maintain clean sheets, collect points and climb up the table over the next week. (Source: Reuters)

Everton striker Sandro Ramirez must make the most of Oumar Niasse’s suspension and go on a goalscoring run, interim manager David Unsworth said ahead of the Premier League club’s trip to Southampton later on Sunday.

Sandro, 22, scored his first goal in last Thursday’s 5-1 defeat by Atalanta in the Europa League and is yet to get off the mark in the league after six appearances.

Fellow striker Niasse, who has scored six goals in nine games across all competitions, is serving a two-match suspension after being found guilty of simulation during Everton’s draw with Crystal Palace last weekend.

“He (Sandro) has been working harder. We need every single player to contribute, to run around, to work their socks off and that’s a prerequisite – we can’t carry anybody,” Unsworth told the club’s website. (www.evertonfc.com)

“There’s always an opportunity for players when somebody gets suspended or is injured. That’s why you have so many players in your squad.

“Oumar’s been doing brilliantly for us and will, unfortunately, miss the game, which I’m really disappointed about because he’s been flying for us. But it gives somebody else an opportunity.”

Niasse, 27, will miss Everton’s league games against Southampton and their home match against West Ham United on Wednesday. Everton, who are 16th in the table, host promoted Huddersfield Town following West Ham’s visit and Unsworth has urged his team to maintain clean sheets, collect points and climb up the table over the next week.

“That’s the positive way to look at it and the way I want to look at it. It’s an opportunity to get some points on the board and it could be a great week,” Unsworth added.

“But we need to start getting some clean sheets. It’s something we’ve been speaking about and working on on the training ground – the clean sheet mentality and everybody contributing and doing their job when we haven’t got the ball.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App