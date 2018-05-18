Manchester City receive lesser payments than Manchester United despite Premier League title

Manchester City finished the season with record 32 wins and 100 points. (Source: Reuters) Manchester City finished the season with record 32 wins and 100 points. (Source: Reuters)

English Premier League champions Manchester City received slightly lesser payments than their city rivals Manchester United, who finished second, it has been revealed. This despite City’s record breaking campaign where they accumulated 100 points in 32 wins and scored a staggering 106 goals scored. United received £149.77m which is £328,491 more than City.

United earned more because two more of their matches were broadcast live in the UK – which meant their facilities fee was £2.26m higher. United’s matches were shown live on UK television 28 times this season which is the same number as Liverpool and Arsenal, while City were screened 26 times.

In total, English Premier League clubs received £2.42bn which is £2.1m more than last season.

The total payments made to a club is made up of UK broadcast revenue – of which 50% is shared equally between clubs, 25% is shared based on the number of live matches in the UK, and 25% on the league position – central commercial revenues and international broadcasting revenues.

City received £38.63m for winning the league which is £1.93m more than second-placed United.

In the top six of the Premier League table, Manchester City earned £149.44 million, United earned £149.77 million, Tottenham £144.45 million, Liverpool £145.90 million, Chelsea £141.71 million and Arsenal £142.04 million. Relegated clubs Swansea, Stoke City and West Brom earned under £100 million in £98.53 million, £98.86 million and £94.67 million respectively. Burnley, Watford, Swansea and West Brom games were the least number of live broadcasts in the UK with just 10 games in the 38 match season.

