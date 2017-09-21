Only in Express

English Football League to suggest clubs to shut transfer window early

England's 72 lower-league clubs are meeting at Villa Park on Thursday to consider the impact of a shorter window.

By: Reuters | Published:September 21, 2017 4:12 pm
English Football League, Premier League, Villa Park, England Earlier this month, the top flight clubs voted to close the summer window on Thursday. (Source: Reuters)
Top News

The English Football League (EFL) is to advise its clubs follow the lead of the Premier League and bring forward the close of the transfer window from next season, according to British media reports.

England’s 72 lower-league clubs are meeting at Villa Park on Thursday to consider the impact of a shorter window.

Should a majority of the clubs want change, a formal ballot would take place at February’s meeting of EFL clubs. Earlier this month, the top flight clubs voted to close the summer window at 5 pm local time on the Thursday before the start of the season.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Express Adda

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Sep 20, 201721:00 IST
    Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
    41
    Zone B - Match 86
    FT
    39
    Patna Pirates beat Tamil Thalaivas (41-39)
    Sep 21, 201720:00 IST
    Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
    VS
    Zone A - Match 87
    Sep 21, 201721:00 IST
    Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
    VS
    Zone B - Match 88

    Performing at home makes you feel like hero... this generation misses it 