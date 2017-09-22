Only in Express

Diego Costa’s Chelsea exit a ‘real shame’ for Premier League, says Mark Hughes

Diego Costa, a key figure in Chelsea's two Premier League title wins in last three seasons, appeared to have sealed his inevitable exit from Chelsea after they agreed to sell the 28-year-old back to Atletico Madrid.

By: Reuters | Published:September 22, 2017 6:27 pm
Mark Hughes, Diego Costa, Chelsea, sports news, football, Indian Express Hughes said Stoke face the prospect of hosting champions Chelsea with just one centre back available for selection. (Source: Reuters)
Top News

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes believes the departure of Diego Costa will be a huge loss for Chelsea who will miss the striker’s goals and aggression.

Costa, a key figure in Chelsea’s two Premier League title wins in last three seasons, appeared to have sealed his inevitable exit from Chelsea after they agreed to sell the 28-year-old back to Atletico Madrid.

“Costa was brilliant at taking it up to the line and then stepping back, affecting opposition teams,” former striker Hughes told reporters before Stoke welcome Chelsea in the league on Saturday.

“Maybe they don’t have that ability with the dark arts right on spec at the moment. “I don’t know the whole circumstances, but from a football fans’ point of view I think he’s a loss to the Premier League.”

Hughes said Stoke face the prospect of hosting champions Chelsea with just one centre back available for selection.

Kurt Zomba is ineligible to play against his parent club while Ryan Shawcross and Geoff Cameron remain on the sidelines.

It leaves then with Bruno Martins Indi as their only regular central defender, who could be paired alongside full back Glen Johnson and Erik Pieters if they continue to field three at the back.

“We’re struggling a little bit defensively,” said Hughes.

“There’s a major doubt on Kevin Wimmer – he’s touch-and-go and we’ll have to see how he is this (Friday) morning.” Stoke, currently placed 13th in

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Express Adda

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Sep 21, 201721:00 IST
    Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
    41
    Zone B - Match 88
    FT
    46
    U.P. Yoddha beat Patna Pirates (46-41)
    Sep 22, 201720:00 IST
    Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi
    VS
    Zone A - Match 89
    Sep 23, 201720:00 IST
    Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi
    VS
    Zone B - Match 90

    Performing at home makes you feel like hero... this generation misses it 