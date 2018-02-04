  • Associate Sponsor
Defender John Stones in line for Manchester City return against Leicester City

John Stones, who missed last week's 3-0 win over West Bromwich Albion with illness, was rested for the match at Turf Moor with skipper Vincent Kompany returning from a calf injury.

john stones, pep guardiola, manchester city, city, Etihad Stadium, premier league, champions league, football, sports news, indian express John Stones was rested for Manchester City’s tie against West Brom.
Manchester City defender John Stones is in line to return for next weekend’s Premier League clash with Leicester City after missing Saturday’s draw at Burnley with a knee problem, manager Pep Guardiola said. Stones, who missed last week’s 3-0 win over West Bromwich Albion with illness, was rested for the match at Turf Moor with skipper Vincent Kompany returning from a calf injury and new recruit Aymeric Laporte available as defensive cover.

The England international has made 15 league appearances this season apart from featuring nine times in domestic cup competitions and the Champions League. “He (Stones) has a bit of a problem in the knee and I prefer for him to rest, to recover a bit,” Guardiola said.

“It is a little bit painful… I decided not to use him, let him recover and come back better against Leicester and Basel.” After the visit of eighth-placed Leicester, City return to Champions League action with a last 16 first leg clash at Swiss side Basel on February 13.

