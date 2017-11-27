David Moyes backs confident West Ham United to flourish against Everton

West Ham, currently 18th in the league, came from a goal down to draw 1-1 against Leicester on Friday. (Source: Reuters) West Ham, currently 18th in the league, came from a goal down to draw 1-1 against Leicester on Friday. (Source: Reuters)

West Ham United manager David Moyes believes his side will take plenty of confidence heading into Wednesday’s Premier League trip to his former club Everton after picking up a crucial point against Leicester City.

West Ham, currently 18th in the league, came from a goal down to draw 1-1 against Leicester on Friday, with Cheikhou Kouyate’s first half headed equaliser key to lifting the spirits of home supporters at the London Stadium.

“It was important that we won on Friday night, but it was probably more important that we didn’t lose. We take that into Wednesday’s game and I am personally really looking forward to going back to Everton,” Moyes told the club website. (www.whufc.com)

“I’ve been back a few times and not been that successful on my other visits, so I’m hoping that this one can be.”

Moyes, who spent 11 years at Everton between 2002-13, lost 2-0 at Goodison Park with Sunderland in February before he resigned following the club’s relegation from the top-flight at the end of the season.

The same scoreline with Manchester United in April 2014 resulted in him losing the job two days later.

“It’s a special place for me because of the years I spent there and also because of the people I worked with, many of whom are still there behind the scenes,” he added.

“I’ll enjoy going back but I’m only interested in West Ham now and getting a win for West Ham is all that matters.”

Moyes was impressed by the performance of Marko Arnautovic on Friday having criticised the Austrian forward’s work rate, especially off the ball, earlier this month.

“He not only delivered three or four very dangerous crosses, but he also did the other side of the game and tracked back, which is he knows he has to do,” the 54-year-old Scot said.

“You wouldn’t want to play against him if he can deliver that quality and we just need to make sure keeps it up.”

