David De Gea is the best, wish more people would realise how good he is: Juan Mata

Manchester United faithful might be eager to see Paul Pogba return to the team. Without the dynamic midfielder in the team, who has been handed a three-match ban for a dangerous challenge on Hector Bellerin during the trip to Emirates, the Jose Mourinho-led side has looked lacklustrous. But, even the most fanatic fans would not deny the things could have turned worse, if not for the goalkeeper David De Gea, who has once again been the backbone for United this season.

De Gea’s performance against Arsenal, in which he made record-breaking 14 saves, is a further testament to the fact that the Spaniard is one of the best in the business at the moment. He won three consecutive Player of the season title for the Red Devils from 2014 to 2016, and with only 11 goals conceded in Premier League season so far, seems to be on his way to win it again the next year.

But in spite of his consistent performances over the years, the 27-year was not included in the FIFA’s 15-man list of contenders to win the best goalkeeper award in 2017, which was ultimately won by Gianluigi Buffon.

Speaking about De Gea, his fellow United teammate, Juan Mata said that he is underestimated by critics all around the world. “I don’t know why some people don’t appreciate him and how good he is. He’s not always on the list of the best goalkeepers in the world, or whatever these awards are, and, for me, it’s definite,” the Spaniard said in an interview for the magazine United Review.

“I see his games week in and week out and can see he is great and fantastic. He has to be in the top three, top two or top one. For me, he’s the best and it would be nice if more journalists, not just in England as he is very well appreciated in England, but in different countries, realised how good he is,” Mata added.

The midfielder further attested that De Gea has always performed against tougher oppositions. “He has an incredible talent and has shown that in every single game in every single season, which is so difficult to do. His consistency is what makes him the best or one of the best, for sure. He showed it on a big stage like Arsenal as he made sure we got the points,” the 29-year old said.

United are currently placed at 2nd position in the table, 11 points behind toppers Manchester City.

