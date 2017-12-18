Election Results

Crystal Palace midfielder Jason Puncheon charged with assault

Jason Puncheon has been charged with assault and being in possession of an offensive weapon after an incident following a night out on Saturday.

Crystal Palace midfielder Jason Puncheon has been charged with assault and being in possession of an offensive weapon after an incident following a night out on Saturday.

The 31-year-old London-born Puncheon was arrested in the early hours of Sunday morning in Reigate, Surrey after spending time with friends at a nearby nightclub.

A police spokesman said: “Jason Puncheon, 31, of Kingswood, has been charged with a Section 4 public order offence – causing fear or provocation of violence, possession of an offensive weapon and common assault.”

Puncheon was released on bail and is due to appear at Guildford Magistrates’ Court on Jan 5. Crystal Palace said they would not be commenting on the incident.

