Crystal Palace draw 0-0 at West Brom to move off bottom of table

Alan Pardew maintained his record of never losing his first Premier League game in charge of a club as his West Brom team were held to a 0-0 draw at home against Crystal Palace on Saturday.
Christian Benteke carved out Palace’s best chance deep in the first half, dribbling through several West Brom defenders before being denied a first goal of the season by Ben Foster’s smart save.
Jay Rodriguez went close for West Brom after the break but Julian Speroni, making his 398th appearance in goal for Palace after Wayne Hennessey injured his back in the warm up, spread himself well to deny the forward from close range.
Palace survived several West Brom chances late on, including a Salomon Rondon header that went just wide, and have now gone four games unbeaten to move off the bottom of the table, above Swansea City and West Ham United, who are at leaders Manchester City on Sunday.
