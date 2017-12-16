Top news

Christian Benteke ends goal drought as Crystal Palace beat Leicester City 3-0

Christian Benteke ended a 13-game goal drought for Crystal Palace in a 3-0 victory against Leicester City.

By: AP | Leicester | Updated: December 16, 2017 9:01 pm
Christian Benteke headed in Andros Townsend’s cross in the 19th minute to score his first goal of the season. (Source: Reuters)
Christian Benteke ended a 13-game goal drought for Crystal Palace in a 3-0 victory at Leicester in the Premier League on Saturday. The Belgium striker headed in Andros Townsend’s cross in the 19th minute to score his first goal since the penultimate game of last season in May. It came a week after Benteke defied team orders by taking, and missing, a penalty in a draw with Bournemouth.

Benteke made further amends by setting up Wilfried Zaha for Palace’s second in the 40th minute. Vicente Iborra had a goal disallowed for Leicester, which had won four in a row. Leicester lost Wilfred Ndidi, who was dismissed in the 61st minute after being booked twice within 10 minutes on his 21st birthday.

Bakary Sako added a third goal in stoppage time as Roy Hodgson’s Palace extended its unbeaten run to seven games.

