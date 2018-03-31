Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur: When and where to watch CHE vs TOT Premier League match, live streaming, time in IST

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur: Antonio Conte during the press conference. (Source: Reuters) Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur: Antonio Conte during the press conference. (Source: Reuters)

Chelsea will be aiming to extend Tottenham Hotspur’s 28-year long wait for a league win at Stamford Bridge and keep their hopes of Champions League qualification next season alive in the process. Spurs sit five points above the English champions in the fourth place with just eight games of the campaign to go. By contrast, Spurs are unbeaten in their last 12 league games stretching back to December. Spurs’ case could be massively boosted by a shock early return of striker Harry Kane. Chelsea have injury problems with goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and defender Andreas Christensen both doubtful. Here are all the details about the match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur: (English Premier League Home | Fixtures | Standings/Table)

When is Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League?

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur will be played on Sunday, April 1, 2018.

What time is the kickoff between Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League?

The kickoff for Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League is at 8:30 PM IST.

Where is Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League?

The Premier League match between Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur will be played at the Stamford Bridge.

Which channel will air the Premier League match between Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur?

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League will be broadcast on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.

How do I live stream the Premier League match between Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur online?

The match between Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary, updates, social reactions and more, you can follow the live blog that will be run right here on IndianExpress.com.

