Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur, Live score Live streaming, Premier League: Chelsea 1-1 Spurs at half time

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Live score Live streaming Premier League: Chelsea have not lost a match against Tottenham at Stamford Bridge since 1990. Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Live score Live streaming Premier League: Chelsea have not lost a match against Tottenham at Stamford Bridge since 1990.

Tottenham Hotspur were the only club giving Chelsea a semblance of pressure at the top of the table towards the end of the previous season. This season, though, Chelsea’s chances of securing a Champions League spot depends upon how they do in this match. They are currently in fifth place and trail Tottenham by five points which can reduce to two if they win this match. It is being played at Stamford Bridge, which means that a win for Chelsea is the most likely among the three possible results. After all, the last time Spurs beat Chelsea at the Bridge was the season when Liverpool won the top tier title – the 1989/1990 season. It means such a result has never happened in the Premier League era.

When and where to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur?

The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD. It can also be streamed live online on Hotstar.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur, Live Premier League score:

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd