Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur, Live score Live streaming, Premier League: Chelsea 1-1 Spurs at half time

Tottenham Hotspur were the only club giving Chelsea a semblance of pressure at the top of the table towards the end of the previous season. This season, though, Chelsea’s chances of securing a Champions League spot depends upon how they do in this match. They are currently in fifth place and trail Tottenham by five points which can reduce to two if they win this match. It is being played at Stamford Bridge, which means that a win for Chelsea is the most likely among the three possible results. After all, the last time Spurs beat Chelsea at the Bridge was the season when Liverpool won the top tier title – the 1989/1990 season. It means such a result has never happened in the Premier League era.
When and where to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur?
The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD. It can also be streamed live online on Hotstar.
What a half of football we have had! That Eriksen screamer was almost the last touch of the half. Hard to pick a better team here as both sides have had their blue patches. Spurs have had more possession but Chelsea have been extremely dangerous on the counter. It was one such counter that brough their first goal through Alvaro Morata. But playing Spurs means dealing with the threat of the likes of Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen making something from absolutely nothing and the latter did exactly that. All in all, 1-1 at half time is a fair reflection of the half.
SCREAMER ALERT! Dele Alli plays a ball to Eriksen after cutting off a pass from Victor Moses left of the box and Eriksen takes the shot at least 25 yards from goal, Caballero is rooted to the spot as the ball flies over his head and into goal and the away fans are sent into a frenzy. That is a goal that only Christian Eriksen can score. Spurs back on level terms.
Chelsea's breka causing panick among the Spurs ranks again. Marcos Alonso passes it in from the left tryng to find Morata but Lloris gets down to get the ball away, Vertonghen clears away the spillage. Moments later, Chelsea break again, this time with Alonso with acres of space to exploit on the left, it comes to him and he crosses it in, Chelsea manage a weak clearance that Kante latches on to it, it is deflected away.
Chelsea seem to be more than happy to let Spurs keep possession. The North Londoners keep knocking the ball about before Eriksen, some 30 yards away, takes a crack. It is a lazer of a shot but straight at Caballero who palms it down before running forward and collecting the ball.
Spurs respond immediatly with Eriksen racing down to the area after Chelsea let him latch on to a long ball easily enough. Caballero valiantly makes the save and ends up taking a knock. He takes some treatment and is back. Meanwhile, Morata is well appreciated.
Chelsea widen their attack and Tottenham are stretched and torn apart. Victor Moses goes wide to the right and whips it in, Davinson Sanchez is not able to time his jump and Morata nods it in accross the face of goal past Lloris, who looked uncharacteristically clumsy there. Chelsea have been steadily building up momentum after Tottenham started with a lion's share of possession.
Chelsea break once again and this time it is something that Tottenham worry about. Willian takes a shot from the right, it takes a deflection off Eriksen but is palmed away by Hugo Lloris, Chelsea come back and Marcos Alonso puts the ball into goal but he is offside!
Morata scoffs a pass from the right inside the box that could have proved dangerous for Spurs. Seconds later, Alli leads a Spurs counter but that is interrupted when Kante trips him. Spurs pass the ball around some more before it eventually goes out of play.
Chelsea break after a Tottenham attack fizzes out and it comes to Willian who cuts in from the left and takes shot around 25 yards away from goal, it hits the legs of Davinson Sanchez and bounces out. Victor Moses was out of the field for some time after his foot was accidentally trampled by Moussa Dembele. Nothing permanent, though, and he is back on the pitch. It has been a midfield game so far with both teams not making any decisive in roads.
Chelsea kick off proceedings, attacking from right to left. Both sides are in their regular colours, Chelsea in blue, Tottenham in white shirts and navy shorts. Not much to report apart from that, Alvaro Morata tried to ram in a ball from the left but he ended up crashing it on the legs of the defender marking him, it rolles to the touchline where Lloris collects it calmly.
The Belgian is yet to fully recover from a hamstring injury that has kept him away from the FA Cup match against Leicester City and Belgium's international friendly. Apart from that, Bakayoko makes way for Fabregas.
Mousa Dembele and Dele Alli are in, Moussa Sissoko and Lucas Moura are out for Spurs but the big news is on the bench where Harry Kane is sitting, laying to rest worries for many England fans that he may not be able to travel to Russia. Unless something more happens to him after this that is.
Last season marked the first time in 21 years that St Totteringham's Day did not happen. This year there is a very good chance that Spurs might just be the top ranked London team in the Premier League. Arsenal are 10 points behind them and a win here could put them beyond the reach of Chelsea as well. West Ham United are not even in the picture. The last time Tottenham beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, though, it was in a world very, very different from the one we are living in. It was one in which 'Premier League' was yet to become a term, the names of any of the English giants were yet to be the wildy recognisable mosters they are now, Liverpool were eventually champions of that season (the last time they won the English top flight) and Leeds United would be champions in the next. Eden Hazard, Harry Kane, Dele Alli et all were yet to be born.
Yep, there is Harry Kane.
Chelsea: Caballero; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Willian, Morata, Hazard. Subs: Eduardo, Cahill, Palmieri, Bakayoko, Drinkwater, Hudson-Odoi, Giroud.
Tottenham: Lloris; Trippier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies; Dier, Dembele; Eriksen, Alli, Lamela; Son. Subs: Vorm, Aurier, Rose, Wanyama, Sissoko, Lucas, Kane.
6, 3, 3, 1, 10, 1; Chelsea's finishes in the last six seasons of the Premier League could be mistake for the annual salary of an overpaid washed out superstar playing in the Chinese Super League. In keeping with their recently picked up habit of being the antithesis of the team they were in the previous season, they have gone from runaway Premier League champions to a side fighting for fourth spot this year. Antonio Conte said that Chelsea are having the season that they "are deserving" and that the difference between them and Spurs is esseentially the number of years the two managers have been in office. Spurs have been the better side this season and a win here would all but guarantee them a berth in the Champions League next season and condemn Chelsea to the Europa League, or worse. There are rumours going around that Harry Kane might be sitting on the Spurs bench.