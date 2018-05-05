Chelsea vs Liverpool Live streaming: When and where to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool Live streaming, TV Channel, Time in IST

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane during training. (Source: Reuters) Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane during training. (Source: Reuters)

After a dramatic night in Rome that gave them a seat in the UEFA Champions League final, Liverpool has another crucial match in the same week, this time against Chelsea in the Premier League which will prove determine their chance of finishing in the top four. Jurgen Klopp’s side must win one of their final two Premier League games to guarantee a Champions League place for next season as they travel to Stamford Bridge on Sunday. Fifth-placed Chelsea’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League are hanging by a thread. Antonio Conte’s side sit six points adrift of Liverpool in third, with one game in hand.

When is Chelsea vs Liverpool in English Premier League?

Chelsea vs Liverpool in English Premier League match will be played on Sunday, May 6, 2018.

Where is Chelsea vs Liverpool in English Premier League?

Chelsea vs Liverpool in English Premier League will be played at Stamford Bridge, the home of Chelsea.

What time does Chelsea vs Liverpool in English Premier League start?

Chelsea vs Liverpool in English Premier League starts at 9 PM.

Which TV channels will broadcast Chelsea vs Liverpool in English Premier League?

The match will be broadcast on Star Sports Select and Star Sports Select HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of Chelsea vs Liverpool in English Premier League?

The match can be streamed live on Hotstar. For live updates, commentary and more, follow IndianExpress.com.

