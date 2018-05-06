Chelsea vs Liverpool Live score Live streaming Premier League: Liverpool look to seal top 4 spot at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea vs Liverpool Live score Live streaming Premier League: Mohamed Salah has a chance to break the record for the most goals scored in a single Premier League season. (Source: Reuters) Chelsea vs Liverpool Live score Live streaming Premier League: Mohamed Salah has a chance to break the record for the most goals scored in a single Premier League season. (Source: Reuters)

The fourth place and the final two relegation slots are the only two remaining question marks in the Premier League table and Chelsea are fighting for the former. They are placed fifth on the points table with 66 points with Tottenham Hotspurs above them on 71. Liverpool are third on the table with 72 and that means that a win here would be enough for them to seal automatic qualification to next year’s Champions League. A win for them would also mean that Chelsea’s chances of making it to the competition would be even more slender. A loss here would mean that they would have to win their next two matches while hoping that Spurs lose both.

When and where to watch the match?

The match will be broadcast on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD. It can be live streamed on Hotstar.