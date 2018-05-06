Chelsea vs Liverpool Live score Live streaming Premier League: Liverpool look to seal top 4 spot at Stamford Bridge

The fourth place and the final two relegation slots are the only two remaining question marks in the Premier League table and Chelsea are fighting for the former. They are placed fifth on the points table with 66 points with Tottenham Hotspurs above them on 71. Liverpool are third on the table with 72 and that means that a win here would be enough for them to seal automatic qualification to next year’s Champions League. A win for them would also mean that Chelsea’s chances of making it to the competition would be even more slender. A loss here would mean that they would have to win their next two matches while hoping that Spurs lose both.
When and where to watch the match?
The match will be broadcast on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD. It can be live streamed on Hotstar.
Highlights
All Liverpool in the first five minutes. Chelsea are absolutely trapped inside their box. They seem to be reluctant to commit themselves completely to an attack in these early minutes, almost as if they are scared of what the Liverpool frontline can do to them.
We are off at Stamford Bridge, Liverpool and Chelsea in their regular reds and blues respectively. Liverpool attacking from left to right and their first chance comes when Firmino receives a long ball forward and enters the box from the right, he takes a shot from a tight angle and it is saved by Courtois.
Quite a lot is happening today in the Premier League. In Manchester, Vincent Kompany has lifted the Premier League trophy with Manchester City for the third time. In London, the Emirates stadium stands as it bids goodbye to Arsene Wenger
Chelsea: Courtois, Azpilicueta, Cahill, Rudiger, Moses, Fabregas, Kante, Bakayoko, Alonso, Hazard, Giroud. Subs: Caballero, Barkley, Pedro, Zappacosta, Willian, Christensen, Emerson.
Liverpool: Karius, Clyne, Lovren, van Dijk, Robertson, Milner, Alexander-Arnold, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane. Subs:Henderson, Klavan, Moreno, Mignolet, Ings, Solanke, Woodburn.
Referee: Anthony Taylor (Cheshire)
No time to beat around the bush here. Chelsea need to win this, they simply do. They are five points behind Spurs, six behind Liverpool and a loss here would mean that winning their final two matches of the season would not be enough. A draw here would also not be of much use to them as that would mean that their final position could be decided by goal difference, which is less than Spurs by a factor of 10. But a shared result would give Liverpool some breathing space, though. While they are fighting for a spot in next season's Champions League, they have also got a big date with Real Madrid coming up in three weeks for this season's Champions League title.