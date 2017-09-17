Chelsea vs Arsenal, Live football score: Chelsea 0-0 as Arsenal attempt to gain back possession

Chelsea vs Arsenal Live score: Chelsea look to take revenge of Community Shield defeat against Arsenal. Chelsea vs Arsenal Live score: Chelsea look to take revenge of Community Shield defeat against Arsenal.

Chelsea vs Arsenal Live score: The match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge looks tense but the hosts dominate with the ball and as they attempt a number of goals pretty early in the game. Arsenal travel to the Stamford Bridge to face the confident defending champions Chelsea in their fifth Premier League match of the season and will hope to reflect their success in Community Shield and FA Cup against Antonio Conte’s men. Interestingly, Arsene Wenger has not won a single league match at the Stamford Bridge in the last six years. Chelsea will have their eyes on victory as they look to not lose crucial points that can help them displace Manchester United and take the second position in the table. After winning all league games except the first one, Conte is expected to line up Tiemoue Bakayoko alongside N’Golo Kante in central midfield. The Gunners, on the other hand, lost badly against Liverpool before beating Bornemouth 3-0. Follow this page for live score and updates of the match.

Chelsea vs Arsenal Live Score and Updates

Team Line-up

Chelsea XI: Courtois, Moses, Azpilicueta, Luiz, Cahill, Alonso, Kante, Fabregas, Willian, Pedro, Morata.

Subs: Caballero, Rudiger, Hazard, Bakayoko, Zappacosta, Batshuayi, Christensen.

Arsenal XI: Cech, Bellerin, Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal, Kolasinac, Xhaka, Ramsey, Iwobi, Welbeck, Lacazette.

Subs: Mertesacker, Sanchez, Giroud, Ospina, Walcott, Maitland-Niles, Elneny.

MANAGERS SPEAK

Antonio Conte: I remember that game [the Arsenal loss] very well because it was a really bad game for us. Then we changed our system because after that game I understood very well our team. We hadn’t got balance. In that game they dominated us from the start until the end. But I think after that game we changed a lot of things and then we won the league.

Arsene Wenger: I’m expecting a positive result and I’m anticipating it. I believe that on the day everything went against us and that we were not sharp physically. It [the match against Liverpool] was three days before the end of the transfer window, that some had their heads half in and half out. It was special circumstances a bit, you have to consider that.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd