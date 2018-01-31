Chelsea beef up their attack with Olivier Giroud signing; Michy Batshuayi joins Borussia Dortmund

Olivier Giroud joined Arsenal in 2012. (Source: AP) Olivier Giroud joined Arsenal in 2012. (Source: AP)

Chelsea have strengthened their forward line with the signing of French striker Olivier Giroud from Arsenal on an 18-month contract, the Premier League clubs said on Wednesday.

Giroud arrives at Stamford Bridge after struggling to cement a place in the Arsenal starting lineup this season, with manager Arsene Wenger preferring to start Frenchman Alexandre Lacazette as a lone striker.

Giroud provides Chelsea boss Antonio Conte with options up front and eases the pressure on their record signing Alvaro Morata, who has gone off the boil after a good start to life in London.

“Chelsea is one of the biggest teams in the Premier League,” the 31-year-old Giroud said in a statement.

“They have won maybe the most trophies in the last six or seven years. It’s a massive club and I am proud to sign for Chelsea, and I’m looking forward to playing.”

I spent five and a half amazing years within the arsenal family. This beautiful story ends today. Thank you for your warm welcome. I would like to especially thank the fans for their unconditional support upon my arrival #nananana #ThankYou pic.twitter.com/GofNGAi3pW — Olivier Giroud (@_OlivierGiroud_) January 31, 2018

Giroud has made 16 league appearances this season, 15 as a substitute. He joined Arsenal from French side Montpellier in 2012 and his goal tally has hit double figures in each of the last five seasons.

Chelsea were linked with several strikers who could offer an aerial threat, including AS Roma’s Edin Dzeko, Peter Crouch of Stoke City and Tottenham Hotspur’s Fernando Llorente, before landing Giroud following Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s arrival at Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund.

Chelsea’s Batshuayi seals loan switch to Dortmund

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi has moved to Borussia Dortmund on loan until the end of the season, the Premier League club announced.

Belgium international Batshuayi made 53 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions since joining the club from Olympique de Marseille in July 2016, scoring 19 goals.

The 24-year-old, who represented his country at Euro 2016, hopes regular first-team action will help his chances of featuring more prominently at this year’s World Cup in Russia.

“In order to achieve my big objective, I want to play as much as possible and score many goals. The World Cup is taking place in the summer,” he said in a statement.

Batshuayi, who has scored 10 goals in all competitions this season, took advantage of a rare start to score twice as Chelsea eased past Newcastle United 3-0 at Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup last weekend.

The German side will hope Batshuayi can fill the boots of the prolific Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, after the Gabon striker earlier completed a switch to Arsenal.

