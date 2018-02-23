Chelsea keen to continue upturn against Manchester United: Cesar Azpilicueta

Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta in action during Champions League fixture against Barcelona. REUTERS Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta in action during Champions League fixture against Barcelona. REUTERS

Chelsea are focused on extending their recent positive run when they travel to face Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday, the London outfit’s defender Cesar Azpilicueta has said. After consecutive league defeats by Watford and Bournemouth, Chelsea have bounced back with a win over West Bromwich Albion, an FA Cup victory against Hull City and a 1-1 draw with Barcelona in first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

Chelsea are fourth in the standings, three points behind second-placed United, as the race to secure a top-four finish heats up with 11 games left in the campaign. “After two tough defeats a few weeks ago the team responded with two wins… ,” Azpilicueta told the club’s website.

“Against Barcelona it was also a great performance from the team, nearly perfect. Now we have a tough game on Sunday and we have to turn our heads to the next target, the Premier League, and try to get as high as possible. “At the moment, we are getting closer and closer to the end of the season, so we have to get the points.”

Chelsea have a crucial run of fixtures coming up with the trip to Old Trafford followed by a trip to league leaders Manchester City, a home game against Crystal Palace and the return leg against Barcelona at the Nou Camp.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App