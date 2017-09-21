Only in Express

Chelsea, Arsenal among big Premier League clubs participating in Bangalore event

Fans can visit official club zones for a unique opportunity to get behind the scenes of their favourite Premier League club.

Published:September 21, 2017 8:03 pm
Official club zones will feature activities such as walkthrough experiences, photo opportunities with mascots and former players.
Top EPL clubs such as Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City have confirmed their participation in the Premier League Live Bengaluru on October 14 and 15. These clubs will have their stalls installed during the event.

Brighton & Hove Albion FC, Everton FC, Liverpool FC and Watford FC are some of the other clubs to confirm participation. Premier League winner Alan Shearer will be joined by former Manchester City stars Paul Dickov and Shay Given who will meet with fans and help preview the weekend’s live match action.

Fans can visit official club zones for a unique opportunity to get behind the scenes of their favourite Premier League club. TV presenters Manish Bhasin and Seema Jaswal will host the live match screenings at the fan park.

The two-day event will give fans a chance to celebrate their passion for the game and enjoy an interactive Premier League experience.

Official club zones will feature activities such as walkthrough experiences, photo opportunities with mascots and former players, club memorabilia and a chance to revisit some of the finest moments in each club’s history.

