Celebration was just a bit of banter, says Romelu Lukaku after scoring against former club Everton

Romelu Lukaku said, "It's another goal really, but we're really happy with the win and that we stay top of the league. That's the only objective for me this season. [The celebration] was just a bit of banter. I missed the free kick. I missed then knocked in the rebound. It's just football."

By: Express Web Desk | Published:September 18, 2017 7:33 pm
romelu lukaku, lukaku, manchester united, the red devils, old trafford, everton, english premier league, football, sports news, indian express Romelu Lukaku celebrating his goal against Everton on Sunday. (Source: Reuters)
Playing down his celebration directed at former club Everton after scoring the third goal for Manchester United, Romelu Lukaku called it a banter and said that his objective remains to be at the top of the league right now.

In an interview to Sky Sports, Lukaku said, “It’s another goal really, but we’re really happy with the win and that we stay top of the league. That’s the only objective for me this season. [The celebration] was just a bit of banter. I missed the free kick. I missed then knocked in the rebound. It’s just football.”

Manager Jose Mourinho was also happy with the striker’s performance after the Red Devils thrashed Everton 4-0 at the Old Trafford. Mourinho said: “He knows that from me there is no pressure for goal scoring, my pressure is for the tactical plan, for the organisation of the team, and he knew that I was totally happy with him so no reason to lose any confidence. His goal — the second [goal] was the most important, not the third — it’s nice for him. Strikers always like to score goals.”

On Wayne Rooney’s standing ovation from the United fans, the Portuguese manager added, “I didn’t need to ask, it’s the nature of English fans, of big clubs, when a player is big in the club and has an important part of the club history, every club in England does that. I can only speak about the Bernabeu and Old Trafford, in both stadiums when we got former important players, the reception is normally phenomenal. He’s at home and I believe he will be back home.”

