Friday, May 18, 2018
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
Carlos Carvalhal leaves Swansea after Premier League relegation

Carlos Carvalhal's contract expired at the end of the campaign and Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins said the club had decided to "move in a new direction".

By: Reuters | Published: May 18, 2018 7:40:24 pm
Swansea City manager Carlos Carvalhal with Andy King after the match as they are relegated from the Premier League Swansea City went down to the Championship on the last day of the Premier League. (Source: Reuters)
Swansea City have parted company with manager Carlos Carvalhal after they were relegated from the Premier League, the Welsh club said on Friday.

The 52-year-old’s contract expired at the end of the campaign and Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins said the club had decided to “move in a new direction”.

Swansea are now looking to appoint their fifth permanent manager in two years.

“We’d like to put on record our thanks to Carlos for his enthusiasm, hard work and commitment since arriving at the club in December,” Jenkins said in a statement.

“Naturally, we are all disappointed with the club’s relegation from the Premier League, and following discussions with Carlos, we felt it was in the best interests of both parties that we move in a new direction.

“We will now be looking to appoint a new manager in readiness for the 2018-19 season.”

Former Sheffield Wednesday manager Carvalhal was appointed to succeed Paul Clement last December and oversaw an initial improvement in form, which saw Swansea rise to 13th in the table.

But they failed to pick up a victory in their last nine games of the season and finished third-bottom with 33 points.

The club also confirmed first-team coaches Joao Mario and Bruno Lage have left the Liberty Stadium, along with match analysts Jhony Conceicao and Paulo Sampaio.

Swansea will also start next season without key players Angel Rangel and Ki Sung-yueng, who both left the club following relegation.

