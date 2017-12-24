Bournemouth’s Jermain Defoe out for up to 10 weeks with ankle injury

Jermain Defoe has been ruled out for eight to 10 weeks. (Reuters) Jermain Defoe has been ruled out for eight to 10 weeks. (Reuters)

Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe has been ruled out for eight to 10 weeks with a fracture of his right ankle, the Premier League club have said. (English Premier League Home | Fixtures | Standings/Table)

Defoe, who has three goals in 15 league appearances this season, sustained the injury in Wednesday’s defeat by Chelsea in the League Cup quarter-finals.

“The 35-year-old sustained the injury in a tackle in the opening minutes of the tie at Stamford Bridge… Defoe is expected to be sidelined for around eight to 10 weeks,” Bournemouth said on their website.

A 4-0 loss to league leaders Manchester City on Saturday dropped Bournemouth into the bottom three. They face fellow strugglers West Ham United on Tuesday.

