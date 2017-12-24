Top News

Bournemouth’s Jermain Defoe out for up to 10 weeks with ankle injury

Jermain Defoe sustained the injury in Wednesday's defeat to Chelsea in the League Cup quarter-finals.

By: Reuters | Published: December 24, 2017 3:39 pm
Bournemouth's Jermain Defoe Jermain Defoe has been ruled out for eight to 10 weeks. (Reuters)
Related News

Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe has been ruled out for eight to 10 weeks with a fracture of his right ankle, the Premier League club have said. (English Premier League Home | Fixtures | Standings/Table)

Defoe, who has three goals in 15 league appearances this season, sustained the injury in Wednesday’s defeat by Chelsea in the League Cup quarter-finals.

“The 35-year-old sustained the injury in a tackle in the opening minutes of the tie at Stamford Bridge… Defoe is expected to be sidelined for around eight to 10 weeks,” Bournemouth said on their website.

A 4-0 loss to league leaders Manchester City on Saturday dropped Bournemouth into the bottom three. They face fellow strugglers West Ham United on Tuesday.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read

Best of Express

Virat Kohli close but Joe Root, Kane Williamson are nowhere near Steve Smith 
indian super league 2017 schedule

indian super league 2017 points table