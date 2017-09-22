Only in Express

Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings ruled out for a month with injury

Tyrone Mings missed Bournemouth's last two matches, both victories over Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League and in the League Cup.

By: Reuters | Published:September 22, 2017 6:36 pm
Tyrone Mings, Eddie Howe, Brighton and Hove Albion, Premier League Tyrone Mings has been ruled out for at least a month due to a back injury. (Source: Twitter)
Bournemouth centre back Tyrone Mings has been ruled out for at least a month due to a back injury, manager Eddie Howe confirmed on Friday. Mings missed Bournemouth’s last two matches, both victories over Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League and in the League Cup. The 24-year-old, who joined the club in 2015, signed a new four-year deal at the Vitality Stadium last month.

“Unfortunately, Tyrone has got a back problem. We thought it would be manageable with treatment, unfortunately, he’ll be out for a period of time,” Howe told reporters ahead of Bournemouth’s trip to Everton on Saturday.

“He’ll see a specialist and it has been recommended that he has a month’s rest on the sidelines. It will be interesting to see how that rest affects his back, he has pain in one area so hopefully the rest should cure it. With the international break, he could miss three or four games maximum.”

Bournemouth put their first league points on the board with a 2-1 win over Brighton last weekend, while Everton are on a four-game winless streak.

    Most Read
    Express Adda

    Best of Express

