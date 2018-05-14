Arsene Wenger leaves Arsenal: Former and current players pay their respects

Arsene Wenger called an end to his 22-year reign as Arsenal manager on April 20. (Source: Reuters) Arsene Wenger called an end to his 22-year reign as Arsenal manager on April 20. (Source: Reuters)

Arsene Wenger oversaw his final game as Arsenal manager on Sunday when they beat Huddersfield Town 1-0 away from home. It was Arsenal’s first away win in 2014 and marked the end of Wenger’s 22-year-long career as manager at the club. In this time, the Frenchman is widely credited with changing the club’s culture completely and indeed, bringing a new level of professionalism to English football at large.

While Arsenal have always had a history of success, it was during Wenger’s tenure that they transformed into a global brand. Between 1994 and 2006, Wenger and Arsenal won three Premier League titles, four FA Cups and reached the Champions League final in 2006. The last of those league titles were won without suffering a defeat, thus making Arsenal the first and thus far only ‘Invincibles’ of the Premier League era. While the years since then have not featured that same success, Wenger is credited with overseeing a tough period when the club was adjusting a move from Highbury to its current Emirates stadium.

Since he announced his retirement on April 20, there has been a steady flow of tributes for the Frenchman. A number of his current and former players have paid tribute to him.

It is done! What a journey and now what’s next, the future is bright! Merci Arsene! At least they finished with an away victory! pic.twitter.com/ntASJHZFt5 — Sol Campbell (@SolManOfficial) May 13, 2018

The boss’s last game tomorrow. I just want to say thank you for everything Arsène, not just a manager but also a father figure. Please visit http://t.co/jfJVvhY3TT to see my full interview. — Thierry Henry (@ThierryHenry) May 12, 2018

Have nothing but respect for this man who brought me to club aged 16. Thank you for all your support over the years & all the best for the future Boss. pic.twitter.com/CmH6dliOXu — Theo Walcott (@theowalcott) April 20, 2018

Thank you for giving me the opportunity to make my childhood dream comes true.A huge respect for your resilience and your full commitment to the Arsenal over these 22 years.I improved so much alongside you on and off the pitch thanks to your support and your trust over the years! pic.twitter.com/u3qdyHDGXt — Olivier Giroud (@_OlivierGiroud_) April 21, 2018

Forever grateful for the faith shown, the opportunity given, the knowledge shared and unconditional support offered. Thanks for everything boss. pic.twitter.com/Y4qUjNusVl — Alex Ox-Chamberlain (@Alex_OxChambo) April 20, 2018

This Was More Than A Match! Really Pleased We Gave You The Send Off You Deserve. Thank You Boss ❤️#MerciArsene pic.twitter.com/3L8zOXLP1s — Alexander Iwobi (@alexiwobi) May 6, 2018

Thanks Arsene for all your confidence in me over the years. You are a very special man & a top coach! Definitely one of the very best ever! 1/2 pic.twitter.com/6Ry174GCIS — Robin van Persie (@Persie_Official) 20 April 2018

I will always see you as my footballing father where under your guidance I had the chance to grow as a man and a player, i’m forever thankful for that and wish you all the very best for the next chapter in your life! #ThanksArsene #TheBoss 2/2 pic.twitter.com/ekhFNfExvN — Robin van Persie (@Persie_Official) 20 April 2018

Thank you for everything pic.twitter.com/FT5rDt5Hzt — Patrick Vieira (@OfficialVieira) April 20, 2018

Those without social media accounts too haven’t held back in their tributes.

