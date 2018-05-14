Follow Us:
Monday, May 14, 2018
Breaking News

Arsene Wenger leaves Arsenal: Former and current players pay their respects

Arsene Wenger walked out for the last time as Arsenal manager on Sunday, thus ending a 22-year-long career at the helm of the North London club.

By: Sports Desk | Published: May 14, 2018 5:16:32 pm
Arsene Wenger called an end to his 22-year reign as Arsenal manager on April 20. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

Arsene Wenger oversaw his final game as Arsenal manager on Sunday when they beat Huddersfield Town 1-0 away from home. It was Arsenal’s first away win in 2014 and marked the end of Wenger’s 22-year-long career as manager at the club. In this time, the Frenchman is widely credited with changing the club’s culture completely and indeed, bringing a new level of professionalism to English football at large.

While Arsenal have always had a history of success, it was during Wenger’s tenure that they transformed into a global brand. Between 1994 and 2006, Wenger and Arsenal won three Premier League titles, four FA Cups and reached the Champions League final in 2006. The last of those league titles were won without suffering a defeat, thus making Arsenal the first and thus far only ‘Invincibles’ of the Premier League era. While the years since then have not featured that same success, Wenger is credited with overseeing a tough period when the club was adjusting a move from Highbury to its current Emirates stadium.

Since he announced his retirement on April 20, there has been a steady flow of tributes for the Frenchman. A number of his current and former players have paid tribute to him.

Those without social media accounts too haven’t held back in their tributes.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Read
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
One of the things I have missed in my life is visiting India. I am fascinated by India, I don’t know why 